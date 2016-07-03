SBS Filipino

Federal elections unofficial results reflect the voices of ordinary Australians: Melba Marginson

SBS Filipino

Melba Marginson

Melba Marginson Source: RMIT university website

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 July 2016 at 1:21pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"A day after the federal elections, unofficial results of the more than 96-percent of votes tallied is showing that most Australians, including the Filipino community, are concerned about what could be the effects of the policies of a Turnbull government to everyday living." Image: Melba Marginson (RMIT university website)

Published 3 July 2016 at 1:21pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This is how Melba Marginson, Executive Director of the Victorian Immigrant and Refugee Womens Coalition, reflects on the unofficial results of the recent Australian election.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January