This is how Melba Marginson, Executive Director of the Victorian Immigrant and Refugee Womens Coalition, reflects on the unofficial results of the recent Australian election.
Federal elections unofficial results reflect the voices of ordinary Australians: Melba Marginson
Melba Marginson Source: RMIT university website
Published 3 July 2016 at 1:21pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"A day after the federal elections, unofficial results of the more than 96-percent of votes tallied is showing that most Australians, including the Filipino community, are concerned about what could be the effects of the policies of a Turnbull government to everyday living." Image: Melba Marginson (RMIT university website)
Published 3 July 2016 at 1:21pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share