Fighting Senator starts crucial phase of training for fight with Keith Thurman

Pacquiao and Keith Thurman are scheduled to fight in a welterweight world championship boxing bout on Saturday, July 20, in Las Vegas. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Andres Kudacki
Published 19 June 2019 at 3:15pm, updated 19 June 2019 at 3:28pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Fighting senator Manny Pacquiao has started the crucial phase of his training in Los Angeles, California for his scheduled showdown next month with undefeated fighter Keith Thurman in Las Vegas.
