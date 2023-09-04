Dream come true for Filipina-Australian, Abigail Adriano as she plays the next Kim

Key Points When Abigail Adriano was six years old, she was part of Matilda the Musical.

She is also part of the cast of ABC's Unlisted

Lea Salonga played the very first Kim in 1989

Opera Australia proudly revealed that Abigail Adriano, a talented young actress of Filipino descent, outshone hundreds of audition candidates to seize the central role of Kim in the Australian production of the acclaimed musical "Miss Saigon".



As soon as I got the call from my agent I was in tears. I was crying so much, my sister was the first person I shared the news with. She was standing in front of me as I was on the phone and I was trying to tell her to be quiet, be quiet. She was already crying Abigail Adrinao on learning she was playing the role of Miss Saigon's Kim

"Miss Saigon," a timeless musical that explores love, loss, and the enduring human spirit, has a special place in the hearts of theater enthusiasts worldwide. Set during the Vietnam War, the musical's central character, Kim, is a young Vietnamese woman who finds herself entangled in a heartbreaking love story.





Gigi and Kim





'When we were younger, my Ate (older sister) and I would sing Movie In My Mind. She would sing Gigi's part and I would sing Kim. The first time I watched Miss Saigon was not on stage but online, it was the 25th anniversary movie.'



It took me a week to recover emotionally, it was life-changing. Abigail Adriano

At the age of six, Abigail Adriano was part of the 2015 Australian production of Matilda the Musical. Credit: Production: Matilda The Musical 2015 Australian Production Photo credit: James D Morgan 'Early Saturday morning my Dad would be playing all the OPM hits from 2010. I grew up singing Sarah Geronimo, my favorite is her version of Handog.' Abigail Adrinao on her memories of childhood and Original Pilipino Music at home. Sundays are reserved for praise and worship, 'I grew up singing for our local Catholic parish and until now, I'm still part of our local choir.'



