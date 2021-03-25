SBS Filipino

Filipinas in Melbourne to celebrate 'Pinay Day'

SBS Filipino

Women's rights, Sexual assault, Gabriela Australia, Filipino News, Domestic Violence, Refuge

'While women have become more vocal about abuse however, talking about sexaul assault remains a very diificult task' Ness Gavanzo, Gabriela Australia Source: Gabriela Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 March 2021 at 4:21pm, updated 26 March 2021 at 9:33am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

'Pinay Day' will give Filipinas the opportunity to celebrate Filipino talent and culture through performances.

Published 25 March 2021 at 4:21pm, updated 26 March 2021 at 9:33am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The day's celebration will highlight women's issues and values through performances
  • Everyone is welcome to a day of dance, song and food on March 28 at the Footscray Community Arts Centre
  • The event will also feature performances from Filipino men
To celebrate Gabriela Australia's 25th year anniversary, the group has organised activities and performances to highlight women's issues.

 

Advertisement
 

"There will be minimal talking, we will focus on women's issues and struggles through dance and song," shares Ness Gavanzo, Gabriela Australia

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

READ MORE

Women's voices silenced during lockdown



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?