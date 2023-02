During the pandemic it was revealed that a huge number of women have experienced domestic violence





highlights





It is difficult for women to seek help as they are constantly in the presence of their perpetrator

Calls to 1800 RESPECT have increased around midnight

You can use social media accounts to seek help

'Make sure that you have your own phone, keep it a secret from your partner and use it to seek help' says Ness Gavanzo, Gabriela Australia





