Temporary visa holders experiencing domestic violence unable to access support services

Highlights
- Limited allocation of funds were made available for support services
- The funds are subject for review every financial year
- Due to the restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19, women on temporary visas have difficulty accessing support services
Gabriela Australia's Ness Gavanzo says that Filipinas on temporary visas were unable to access support services during the COVID-19 Pandemic
'The allocation of funds is recognition of the need for equal access for services but since the funding isn't on-going proves that there is still a huge gap' Ness Gavanzo, Gabriel Australia
