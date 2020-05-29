Temporary visa holders experiencing domestic violence unable to access support services

Available in other languages

Highlights Limited allocation of funds were made available for support services

The funds are subject for review every financial year

Due to the restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19, women on temporary visas have difficulty accessing support services

Gabriela Australia's Ness Gavanzo says that Filipinas on temporary visas were unable to access support services during the COVID-19 Pandemic





'The allocation of funds is recognition of the need for equal access for services but since the funding isn't on-going proves that there is still a huge gap' Ness Gavanzo, Gabriel Australia





