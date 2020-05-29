SBS Filipino

Temporary visa holders experiencing domestic violence unable to access support services

domestic violence, COVID-19, Filipina, Australia

Several Filipinas on temporary visas who were victims of abusive relationships unable to access support services Source: Getty/Arman Zhenikeyev

Published 29 May 2020 at 3:50pm, updated 2 June 2020 at 10:33am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Several Filipinas experiencing domestic violence were able to flee from their abusive partners

Highlights
  • Limited allocation of funds were made available for support services
  • The funds are subject for review every financial year
  • Due to the restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19, women on temporary visas have difficulty accessing support services
Gabriela Australia's Ness Gavanzo says that Filipinas on temporary visas were unable to access support services during the COVID-19 Pandemic  

 'The allocation of funds is recognition of the need for equal access for services but since the funding isn't on-going  proves that there is still a huge gap' Ness Gavanzo, Gabriel Australia

Domestic violence: Where to seek help and support



