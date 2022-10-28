Filipinos in Western Sydney to commemorate All Soul's Day

Highlights November 2 is customarily a day for many Filipinos to remember their departed loved ones.

A 'Filipino All Souls Day' service will be held at Pinegrove, Forest Lawn and Castlebrook memorial parks this Saturday.

Around 1,000 Filipino-Australians join in this annual service.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW Filipino-Australians in western Sydney gather together at the 'Filipino All Souls Day' this Saturday. 16:57 Play All Soul's Day is an important part of Filipino culture. It's particularly devoted to prayers and commemoration of the lives of loved ones who passed on.



Members of the Filipino Chaplaincy Archdiocese of Sydney with Papal Nuncio to Australia Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana (wearing a mitre on his head during the 2019 Filipino All Souls Day service. Father Nards from the Filipino Chaplaincy Archdiocese of Sydney has taken part in the religious event since its inception in 1995.





"It's an important occasion for many Filipinos. All Soul's Day is a day we remember the departed. It's not only a religious activity, but it's also a part of the Filipino culture," shares Fr Nards.



Thousands of Filipino Australians attend the yearly event to remember their dearly departed. Credit: Supplied by Aileen Labiga/Invocare This Saturday, thousands of Filipinos in Sydney are expected to gather for the "Filipino All Soul's Day" service at Pinegrove, Forest Lawn and Castlebrook Memorial parks, located in the western Sydney area where a large number of Filipinos reside.





Aileen Labiga, Client Services Manager of Invocare's Multicultural Centre Division, coordinates the services at the three major memorial parks. She says "All Soul's Day is an important occasion in her Filipino culture in which it is tradition to attend the grave sites of loved ones and pray for them."





"In the Philippines, All Soul's Day is a public holiday, and people go to their hometowns, clean tombs and offer food, candles and flowers.”





"The only difference here in Australia, is we usually work on this day, that's why we conduct the All Soul's Day service on the Saturday nearest to November 2 which is All Soul's Day."



