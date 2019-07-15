SBS Filipino

Filipino-Australian cliff diver scores a wild card entry in the World Series competition

The young female contender with her mum

The young female contender with her mum Source: Supplied by C Macintosh

Published 15 July 2019 at 1:25pm, updated 15 July 2019 at 8:06pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
World cliff-diving championships contender, Xantheia Pennisi joins a group of new wildcards in the World Series cliff diving competition in Beirut, Lebanon.

