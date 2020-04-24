Filipino Australian family happy to be home, but say many others still stranded in the Philippines

The Galvez family landed in Melbourne last Sunday via Philippine Airlines and is now under the mandatory 14-day self-isolation at the Crowne Promenade, Melbourne.





In an interview with SBS Filipino , Mr Galvez says they remain optimistic and thankful despite the trials they encountered over the past months.





Mr Edmund Galvez shares that many Australians are still stuck in different parts of the Philippines.





“Many are still stranded because the 11 sweeper flights from different regions in the Philippines were not only intended for stranded Australians but with other stranded foreign nationals as well.





“Many stranded Australians who live in remote areas need to pass several checkpoints to catch the sweeper flights. The problem was that the Laissez Pass [travel document] was released the day prior to the scheduled flight which was the 18th of April and many do not have access to printers because of the lockdown.”





Repatriation process

According to Mr Galvez, some Australians were not called by the airline despite their early registration.





“All Australians really waited to be called. As the ambassador said in his video announcement, the April 18 flight might be the last opportunity to leave the Philippines.”





He says that 2 days prior to the scheduled flight, some Australians panicked and experienced stress and anxiety.





“It was only on Saturday, which is the day prior to the flight schedule where the ambassador made a subsequent announcement saying there will be other flights in the coming week.





“The flight was a user-pay flight. It was not for free. Unlike Overseas Filipino Workers who were given repatriation flights shouldered by their overseas employers, stranded Australians paid $1,421 Australian dollar and 41 centavos to be exact for an economy seat. We were not given a choice but to purchase a new ticket at a very expensive price. Also, some Australians were also overcharged for $2500 AUD.”





Quarantine process in Australia

Mr Galvez says the transfer from Melbourne Airport to the quarantine hotel was well organised.





“The process was very smooth. The Australian immigration and police officers were very polite to us.”





He is delighted the Australian government took care of them and that they are happy to cooperate with the mandatory quarantine.





"Food is for free and medications are given, nurses and doctors are also available. There are also security personnel outside our rooms. Everyone is doing the job in constantly monitoring our condition. We understand why this should be done and we are happy to cooperate for the protection of the Australian community.”





‘I am optimistic that I can find another job’

Although Mr Galvez lost his job for failing to return to work on the 30 th of March, he is optimistic about finding a new job.





“I lost my job as a migration consultant of Australia Migration Services and cannot apply to the JobKeeper program as I am short of the one-year employment requirement.”





Quarantine means more family time

Mr Galvez finds the mandatory 14- day quarantine to be beneficial for the well-being and growth of his family.





“We are developing a much stronger relationship with our kids which is nice. I’ve been teaching my daughter [how to read] the alphabet letters and we’ve been singing a lot of songs and nursery rhymes.”





Lessons learned

Mr Galvez says that he is thankful to those who helped them, even to those who criticised them.





“We too are part of the Australian community. Do not generalise, but instead, reflect that the government primarily exists for two reasons; which is to serve and protect its citizens. I also thank those who criticise us, for it is better to be blamed than to be ignored.”





