Filipino-Australian kids to compete in the 2023 World Sport Stacking Championship

- Cup stacking is a competitive sport that challenges participants to stack specially designed plastic cups in predetermined sequences as quickly as possible.
- Brothers Jared and Maverick broke Australian records and have now been placed on the Australian Lightning Team; this is the Australian team representing Australia at the World Championships in Singapore.
- Their father, Derek is Polish-Australian while their mother, Ronabeth is Filipino-Australian from Tagum City.
Mga batang Fil-Aussie, lalahok sa 2023 World Sport Stacking Championship sa Singapore
07/03/202309:19
Stacking champs Jared and Maverick Sobkowiak
Stacking champs Jared and Maverick Sobkowiak with mother Ronabeth and father Derek.