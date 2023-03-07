Filipino-Australian kids to compete in the 2023 World Sport Stacking Championship

Cup Stacking Champions Maverick & Jared Sobkowiak.

With the support of their parents, stacking champions Jared and Maverick will bring their skills to the cup-stacking world championships in Singapore.

Key Points
  • Cup stacking is a competitive sport that challenges participants to stack specially designed plastic cups in predetermined sequences as quickly as possible.
  • Brothers Jared and Maverick broke Australian records and have now been placed on the Australian Lightning Team; this is the Australian team representing Australia at the World Championships in Singapore.
  • Their father, Derek is Polish-Australian while their mother, Ronabeth is Filipino-Australian from Tagum City.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Mga batang Fil-Aus mula Adelaide lalahok sa 2023 World Sport Stacking Championship sa Singapore image

Mga batang Fil-Aussie, lalahok sa 2023 World Sport Stacking Championship sa Singapore

SBS Filipino

07/03/202309:19
Stacking champs Jared and Maverick Sobkowiak
Stacking champs Jared and Maverick Sobkowiak with mother Ronabeth and father Derek.
