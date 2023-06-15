LISTEN TO THE PODCAST: 'It’s a Filipino food revolution:' Pinoy Chefs in Victoria push to elevate Filipino cuisine in Australia SBS Filipino 15/06/2023 08:00 Play

"It's now the time to push Filipino food, to tell the world that we're not just Jollibee, we're not just exotic food, we're not just balut , but there's a lot more into it."





Chef Michael Pastrana shared his excitement, showcasing his Filipino dishes during the Filipino Chefs Association gathering in Victoria, commemorating the 125th Philippine Independence Day on the 12th of June.



I want to push Filipino food forward because I believe that blending our cuisine with our hospitality culture is something we can be proud of. Chef Michael Pastrana

Chef Michael is currently the Head Chef at Fable Restaurant, a well-known in Melbourne, where the event happened.





However, success did not come easy for the former accountant who ran his business in the Philippines before studying Commercial Cookery in Australia.





"My brother, who lives in Melbourne, convinced me to move. There are big adjustments. I started washing dishes compared to being a boss of my own company in the Philippines, but it's a humbling experience."



Chef Michael Pastrana discusses the details of the Filipino dish he prepared. He stressed that it was highly challenging, particularly for his mental health, compared to physical exhaustion.





That's why it's important for Chef Michael to have a group that can support one another.





This is where Former Langham Hotel Chef Rommel Cao and Business Consultant Alex Apawan Sy established the Filipino Chefs Association in Victoria to address this need.





"Before there's no group like this, so business mentor Alex and I discussed a collaboration to help each other specifically with mental health," Mr Cao shared.



SBS Filipino interviews Chef Rommel Cao and Business Consultant Alex Apawan-Sy. Mr Sy adds that the group aims "to showcase talented Filipino chefs in Victoria because some are not discovered and just in the kitchen cooking away."





In addition to chefs, the group also has discussions with Filipino restaurant owners to promote Filipino cuisine in Australia collectively.





"The up-and-coming rising stars of Filipino chefs are unafraid to push the boundaries. We have Chef Ross [Magnaye] who cooked kilawin in the popular TV show MasterChef Australia," Mr Sy explained.





Mr Cao added, "The young people have the energy and talent to expose the beautiful cuisine we can share with the mainstream clients."



Filipino Chefs Association in Victoria gathered at Fable Restaurant Melbourne. The group has a project in the pipeline about "a book that features the recipe and journey of Filipino chefs and proceeds will benefit mental health organisation Beyond Blue."



