Filipino couple's small business as a tool to spread awareness and support for autism in the Philippines

Key Points Chris and Minette Sales business supports various organisations in the Philippines.

They are a part of Sari-Sari Success, Filipinos supporting Filipino business owners in Melbourne.

The goal of the group is to share their experince and knowledge in buidling a business.

Children with autism





When Chris and Minette’s twin sons were diagnosed with autism, they realised how lucky they were to have been living in Australia. They had all the support they needed to enable their children to learn and live as independently as possible. ‘Here in Australia, we have all the support we need from the government. Being a Filipino I wanted to extend the same support we are receiving to families like us back home’ shares Minette.





Their small business was a product of their children’s needs; all three children were very particular with the kinds of food they consumed, and this inspired them to start Mrs. Market.



Chris already had an inkling that their boys were already behind in reaching their milestones. ‘I told my wife, we really need to face it. We just have to be the best parents we can be for our children.’ Credit: Chris and Minette Sales As a way of giving back, part of their proceeds are sent to various organisations in the Philippines.





Minette says, ‘I really want to use this platform as a way of spreading awareness and support’ Chris adds ‘It was really my wife who planted the seed, and I am very proud of all her accomplishments. I believe our experience as parents of twin boys with autism has not only made us better parents but better individuals.'





Being a nurse, Chris already had an inkling that their boys were already behind in reaching their milestones. ‘I told my wife, we really need to face it. We just have to be the best parents we can be for our children.’





Their small business is made possible with the help of Minette’s mother, also a nurse, and support from friends who help during their free time.





‘This business has also helped us in maintaining our sanity, it became an outlet. It gives allows us to have a breather from the daily routine and has also expanded our network of friends. Through our business, we saw how big the Filipino community in Melbourne is, we met Pinoys in Melbourne. We were able to introduce not only our product but also our commitment to spreading autism awareness’ says Cris Sales, father to twin boys with autism and small business owner.









The Sari-Sari Success Team will hold various workshops for Filipino business owners or those planning on starting their own businesses. Chris and Minette Sales (left) will be with Helene Refuerzo and Raylene Alvarez on May 28, Sunday at the Bowery Theatre and St Albans Community Centre. Celebrating the Filipino Entrepreneur





Mrs. Market is part of a small community in Melbourne that supports and celebrates the success of Filipino business owners. The Sari-Sari Success community is also a product of the two-year lockdown. It was a time when like-minded people formed an online group for property investors; with active minds, they decided it was time to share their experience with fellow Filipino entrepreneurs.





‘Sari-Sari Success is a celebration of the Filipino entrepreneur because we wanted to recognise the various efforts of Filipino business owners and property investors in wanting to create better opportunities for the future’ explains Helene , founding member of Sari-Sari Success.





Bayanihan down under





The group wanted to share not only opportunities for building wealth but opportunities to create networks and build friendships as well.





Raylene Alvarez is a stay-at-home mum. She wanted to build financial independence while caring for her children.





A full-time carer for her children, she was able to start building her investments through the help of Pinoy Property Investors.





Raylene says having the support of a network of people willing to help is a great way to seek opportunities for growth, ‘We are here to encourage Filipino entrepreneurs to build wealth. We all know how difficult life is back in the Philippines, life in Australia allows us to make investments that will create a path for a comfortable future.’





The goal is to assist and support Filipinos in starting their own business or finding ways on developing better business practices and maximising available resources. ‘It is about educating Filipinos on how to achieve financial independence' shares stay the home mum turned property investor.





For Helene Refuerzo it is all about pakikipag-kapwa tao ; finding ways to support others with respect, compassion, and kindness.



‘At the end of the day, people will not remember how much wealth you acquired, how many successful businesses you’ve built but how you made use of your resources by supporting and showing kindness to others.’





Sari-Sari Success will be paying it forward through free workshops and mentorship programs celebrating not only their success but the Filipino tradition of bayanihan, helping fellow Pinoys achieve their dreams one brick at a time.





LISTEN TO How can you start a small business in Australia? SBS Filipino 10/11/2021 07:43 Play