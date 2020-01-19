"Filipino cuisine can be lifted on the global menu" - Filipino Food Movement Australia

A gathering of committed individuals who believe that Filipino cuisine deserves a spot on the global menu, the Filipino Food Movement Australia (FFMA) creates platform to showcase the Filipino food and share it with the wider Australian community.





Filipino Food Movement Australia community picnic at Milsons Point in Sydney, 19 January 2020 Source: SBS Filipino/Edinel Magtibay





Anna Manlulo, founder of FFMA, shares how the movement started and the details of their events including the Community picnic happening today at Milsons Point in Sydney.



Adobo Downunder blogger and qualified cook Anna Manlulo Source: SBS Filipino





