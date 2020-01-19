SBS Filipino

"Filipino cuisine can be lifted on the global menu" - Filipino Food Movement Australia

Filipino Food Movement Australia

Celebrating Filipino cuisine Source: Anna Manlulo

Published 19 January 2020 at 1:09pm, updated 19 January 2020 at 1:15pm
By Annalyn Violata
With various events - like picnics and gatherings, a collective of Filipino-Australians unite to celebrate and raise the Filipino cuisine to world-class standards.

A gathering of committed individuals who believe that Filipino cuisine deserves a spot on the global menu, the Filipino Food Movement Australia (FFMA) creates platform to showcase the Filipino food and share it with the wider Australian community.

Filipino Food Movement Australia
Filipino Food Movement Australia community picnic at Milsons Point in Sydney, 19 January 2020 Source: SBS Filipino/Edinel Magtibay


Anna Manlulo, founder of FFMA, shares how the movement started and the details of their events including the Community picnic happening today at Milsons Point in Sydney.
Filipino Food Movement Australia
Adobo Downunder blogger and qualified cook Anna Manlulo Source: SBS Filipino


