Filipino families’ choice of celebrating Easter Sunday

Highlights Many Filipinos are accustomed to a quiet Holy Week, commemorating Jesus' death and his resurrection.

Every Easter Sunday, many come together to rejoice in celebration.

In the midst of the pandemic, apart from one's Christian faith, this year’s celebration is also centred on family and hope.













Maria Hall (front) with her family and cousins. Source: Supplied by Jhaine Estorque





Maria Hall, 6, Brighton-le-sands NSW

Maria Hall looks forward to bonding with her cousins this Easter Sunday.





"For me, the Easter break is a time to spend with my family. We drove to Goulbourn to e with our family. My mu and dad told me a story about Jesus' sufferings, what he did, the price he pay for it and his resurrection.





On Easter Sunday, we will have breakfast with my family. My cousins and I will run in the backyard to find hidden Easter eggs in the garden. After that we will go to the Church to celebrate the rebirth of Jesus. We will continue to celebrate Easter by decorating cookies and playing board games."











Jerlyn Rama (in blue jacket) looks forward to her family-bonding this Easter weekend. Source: Rhodora Williams Facebook





Jerlyn Rama, 13, Blacktown NSW

Family is also the focus of Jerlyn Rama's Easter Sunday celebration.





"For this weekend, we're planning to go to the beach. But usually every single Easter, we'd usually go to mama's friends and we celebrate there.





But this weekend, we're planning to have a family day. I'm looking forward to the Easter egg - eating chocolate, I haven't eaten chocolate for a while. Spent time with my family as we have been busy for a while.





Usually whenever I do Easter egg-hunting, it's with my auntie and we would go to someone's house and do it."











