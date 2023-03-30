Filipino Food Month: A celebration of culture and cuisine

Filipino food

Filipino Food Month is a celebration of the Philippines' culinary heritage, showcasing the diverse flavors and cooking techniques that make Filipino cuisine unique.

Throughout the month of April, various events and activities are held to celebrate Filipino Food Month. It is not just a celebration of food but also a celebration of culture and community.

Key Points
  • Filipino Food Month celebrations will kick off on April 1, 2023, with a partnership between the Filipino Food Movement Australia (FFMA) and Paddy's Market.
  • This month-long celebration also promotes cultural understanding and appreciation, bringing people together to celebrate Filipino culture and community.
  • The celebration also provides an opportunity to highlight the contributions of small-scale producers, and to promote sustainable farming and fishing practices in the Philippines.
