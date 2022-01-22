SBS Filipino

Filipino kids kicking off life-changing opportunities through football

SBS Filipino

inclusivity for Football in the Philippines

Source: ELBFA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2022 at 2:51pm, updated 25 January 2022 at 1:06pm
Source: SBS

Coaches and former athletes hope that football will help foster development, empower women and enable Filipino youth to thrive.

Published 22 January 2022 at 2:51pm, updated 25 January 2022 at 1:06pm
Source: SBS
Barotac Nuevo in Iloilo is dubbed as the football capital of the Philippines. Barotacnons embraced football as part of their cultural identity and community which explains why there are hardly any basketball courts in the area.

Most of the top players and coaches in the country visit the small coastal town to spot some good football players.

One of the most remarkable Filipino players scouted was Mr Football, Elmer Bedia. He played for the Philippines’ National Team for 13 years and was also among the Filipino booters who scored the winning goal for the country in the 1991 SEA Games.

Advertisement
Before joining professional leagues, Bedia played for his hometown Barotac Nuevo, in the defunct National Football League.

"Some of us, as kids, see that the only way to escape poverty is through playing sports like football."
"During my time, I joined a team in Barotac Nuevo and I was able to go to school without paying school fees because of the scholarship. As we grow up, there are always eyes that can spot kids that have the potential to join the Philippine team and I was lucky to be one of them."

 Highlights

  • Football in the Philippines has become a ticket for many kids to get a full-ride scholarship to college
  • Coaches from the Philippines encourage girls and women to play football
  • Support from the government and community is needed to bring the national team to the World Cup
Elmer Bedia and  ELB Football Academy coach, Jeff Vacaro shares how football transformed hundred of children's lives in the Philippines.

Read more

Father and son team train Filipino Aussie footballers

Filipina Footballer’s goal to qualify for World Cup



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?