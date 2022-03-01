Filipino LGBTIQ+ community to showcase Ati-Atihan inspired costumes in Mardi Gras Festival 2022

Highlights Costume designer and SGLM Lifetime Achievement awardee, Rene Rivas will create fabulous costumes for FLAGCOM

‘United We Shine’ is the theme for this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The participants are calling for support for gay rights and raising awareness on issues concerning the LGBTQI+ community

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is just around the corner. Participating in one of the biggest Pride events in the world means preparing costumes, assembling floats and practising choreography. From makeup to the elaborate wigs, feathers, glitters and accessories, there is a lot that goes into such a festival.





FLAGCOM & Friends won the Best in Parade Costume Award for their 'Adam and Eve' theme in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in 2020. For this year’s event, they are taking inspiration from the Mother of All Festival in the Philippines, the Ati-Atihan Festival of Kalibo, Aklan.





To bring his vision to life, the award-winning Mardi Gras fashion and costume designer, Rene Rivas will lead the creation of the glamorous outfits for the organisation.





"This is going to be exciting! We got these amazing costumes and we're all making them here. We will also have some additional costumes coming from the Philippines," shares the Sydney-based designer.





Ati-Atihan Festival

Ati-Atihan is the oldest festival in the Philippines. During the celebration, people dressed in costumes made of indigenous materials, blackened their skin to represent the early settlers known as " ati ", gather in the street and danced to the beat of the drums.





"Celebrating festivals have been part of our culture. It helps communities to come together," shares Rene.





Rene says finding many of the materials for the costume was difficult. They scoured several Filipino shops to purchase " walis tambo, " which is the main element for his design.





Rene's work in progress. Source: Rene Rivas





"In the Philippines, the materials in making the costumes are made by hand, everything is made by the tribes in the community. Here in Australia, the materials you need to make the costumes are hard to find.





In making the costumes for the festival, I used ' walis tambo ' to make them unique and eco-friendly. Who would've thought that the material we use for sweeping floors could be transformed into glamorous costumes!"





Advocating for LGBTQ+ rights

While parties and parades make up the Pride event, it’s also about shining a light on the issues the LGBTIQ+ community faces and amplifying the work of those fighting for justice and equal rights.





Source: Rene Rivas





Rene was a victim of violence in the middle of the civil war in Central America. He came to the country in the '80s as a young refugee. His resilience and determination pushed him to start a new and colourful life in Australia.





“I’m originally from El Salvador, Central America. During that time, I didn’t know much about my sexuality because coming from a civil war country, everything is repressed. Here in Australia, I realised I needed to be open about my sexuality. I became a volunteer and an advocate for the Spanish community and to other cultures.”





Source: Rene Rivas





Rene has continued to advocate for protection for transgender youth AND survivors of abuse and religious persecution.





“In many countries around the world, people who belong to the LGBTIQ+ community still experience discrimination and persecution. People can be sent to jail and experience other types of inhumane treatment in their home country because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” he shares.





“I work with a lot of transexual people. They come to me because they want me to make costumes for them. They don't feel like going to other dressmakers because they don't feel comfortable, not to mention, there are also taboos against being gay in our community.”





“I also work with kids who like to be flamboyant. I tell their parents to let their kids explore and be who they wanted to be.”





Source: Rene Rivas





The fight for equality is far from over but Rene hopes that the celebration will bring about positive changes in attitudes, in public perception, and eventually in the lives of the members of the LGBTIQ+ community.





“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from. You can always contribute to the community and raise awareness about the issues concerning the LGBTIQ+ community.”















