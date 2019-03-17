SBS Filipino

Filipino overseas absentee voting starts on 13th April

SBS Filipino

Filipino overseas voting

Overseas votes being tallied at the Philippine Consulate in Sydney in the 2016 Philippine national elections Source: SBS Filipino

Published 17 March 2019 at 12:00pm, updated 17 March 2019 at 12:10pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Postal voting for Filipino overseas absentee voters in Australia begins on 13th April to 13th May.

"There has been an upward trend on the registered overseas absentee voters, we now have 5,455 including Vanuatu from 3,057 Filipino voters in Australia and Vanuatu in 2016," reveals Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega.


The Philippine Ambassador reiterates that "if you are moving to a new residence, Filipinos in Australia are advised to either notify their postal office or the Philippine Embassy in Canberra so that if their ballots has arrived, they can be forwarded to the voters' new addresses."

"It is important for Filipinos to exercise their right of suffrage because it's one way of empowering the entire country," adds the Ambassador.

