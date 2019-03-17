Filipino overseas absentee voting starts on 13th April

"There has been an upward trend on the registered overseas absentee voters, we now have 5,455 including Vanuatu from 3,057 Filipino voters in Australia and Vanuatu in 2016," reveals Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega.







The Philippine Ambassador reiterates that "if you are moving to a new residence, Filipinos in Australia are advised to either notify their postal office or the Philippine Embassy in Canberra so that if their ballots has arrived, they can be forwarded to the voters' new addresses."



