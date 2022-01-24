SBS Filipino

Filipino restaurant in Melbourne surviving amidst the new COVID-19 surge

Outdoor dining in St. Albans, Victoria

Outdoor dining in St. Albans, Victoria Source: Samgyup Sarap AU

Published 24 January 2022 at 11:44am, updated 24 January 2022 at 5:09pm
By TJ Correa
Business partners Nicole Ting and Mark Vasquez plans their way to keep the restaurant open.

Highlights
  • According to Google Mobility data, 54% decrease in people's movement in Melbourne CBD and same trend with other major cities in Australia
  • Although Nicole and Mark's business is gaining stability, they still need to compensate the loss from previous lockdowns and restrictions
  • Financial support from government will be very beneficial according to them given the rising COVID 19 cases and low consumer confidence
From food service delivery to restaurant, Samgyup Sarap AU owned by Mark Vasquez and Nicole Ting is doing everything for the business to survive as their neighbour shops and restaurants closed already. 

