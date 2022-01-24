Filipino restaurant in Melbourne surviving amidst the new COVID-19 surge

Highlights According to Google Mobility data, 54% decrease in people's movement in Melbourne CBD and same trend with other major cities in Australia

Although Nicole and Mark's business is gaining stability, they still need to compensate the loss from previous lockdowns and restrictions

Financial support from government will be very beneficial according to them given the rising COVID 19 cases and low consumer confidence

From food service delivery to restaurant, Samgyup Sarap AU owned by Mark Vasquez and Nicole Ting is doing everything for the business to survive as their neighbour shops and restaurants closed already.





