Filipino student volunteers relive the spirit of ‘bayanihan’

Filipino students, UNSW, volunteer

Source: SBS Filipino / Roda Masinag

Published 26 November 2019 at 10:37am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Roda Masinag
Available in other languages

Through volunteering, Filipino students relive the spirit of ‘bayanihan’—a Filipino term which means working together as a community to achieve a common goal.

Student leaders from various student organisations highlight the importance of getting involved in community events, such as the Philippine Christmas Festival.

Every year, volunteers are assigned different roles including assisting visitors and attendees with making Christmas lanterns or parols, manning the ice cream cart, or helping in the venue and stage setup. 

David delos Reyes
Source: David de los Reyes via Facebook


For these student volunteers, taking part in community activities is a great opportunity for young people to learn more about the Filipino culture and to help them understand their identity.

"For me, volunteering is not just a global thing. We also have a Filipino term for it, it's called bayanihan," says David delos Reyes, president of Filipino Society of NSW. 

"Even though we're not in the Philippines, we still find ways to practice it wherever we go."

Student volunteers, Philippine Christmas Festival
SBS Filipino's Claudette Centeno-Calixto with Luke Sy, David delos Reyes, and Luis and Barry Israel Source: SBS Filipino/Roda Masinag


"Volunteering in community events is also a good way to embrace the Filipino culture. [Because] sometimes we forget what it means to be Filipino and being here reminds me that the Filipino culture is indeed strong and alive and we continue to live it out as well," says Luke Sy, chairperson of Filipino Student Council of NSW. 

