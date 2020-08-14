Filipinos in Melbourne are feeling the pinch of Stage 4 restrictions

Highlights Filipinos are feeling the pinch of Stage 4 restrictions

Filipinos think the restrictions are necessary but this affected them mentally and financially

Some younger Filipinos are relying on their own savings and parent's money to survive

While the Stage 4 restrictions are necessary, some Filipinos in Melbourne openly admit that the harsh rules imposed by the government have affected them both mentally and financially.

















Unemployed chef from Ringwood East

Working visa holder and chef, April Kabigting from Ringwood East has been unemployed since July.





She says with the high cases of infections in Melbourne, the government did the right thing.





She shares she now relies on her savings, super and tax refund to make ends meet.





"I’m surviving through my savings because unfortunately the working visa holders are not entitled to any government benefit. I have saved up some amount, with access to my super and with my tax refund I'm hoping it would be enough to help me get through this pandemic."





But with the loss of job due to business closure and an uncertain future, Ms Kabigting is worried on how to survive especially when her money runs out.





"Right now, I only buy what I need. But I'm worried about my future as I don't have any job security. I often think when will this be over? What am I going to eat tomorrow?"











Retired elderly from Preston recovering from an underlying condition

Nenita Go, a retired elderly from Preston says her health recovery made her feel excited to go out again until the government implemented harsher lockdown.





"I'm already used to staying home because of my underlying condition but now that I’m well suddenly the government imposed a strict lockdown."





She adds praying, staying connected with family and friends and learning new hobbies helps her cope with the pandemic.





"I survived through prayer, communicating with family and friends. Thanks to technology! I also learnt new recipes and have started planting succulents."











Working student from Burwood

Uni student and physiotherapy assistant Alf Ciriaco shares his working hours was cut down to 1 hour a week and his income is not enough to pay his weekly rent.





"My income was affected so now I have to rely on my parents back home."





As an essential worker, his woes are mainly on the limited public transport.





"Instead of 1 hour it takes me 2 hours to travel to work and I feel like it's a waste of time especially now that I'm only working 1 hour a week."





He adds that there are also struggles with online studies since he prefers a classroom setting more than remote learning.





"With online studies I don't learn so much and the time is limited. I feel guilty of asking questions because it might take up so much time."





He shares when he feels anxious with what he sees and hears in the news, he sees to it that he connects with family and friends as he finds them his anchor this pandemic.





He also copes through meditation, painting and drawing.





