Filipinos look forward to a better 2021

Nick and Emerald Adelino

"Looking forward to the opening of our small business"





For young parents Nick and Emerald, 2020 was a bitter sweet year. Although Mr Adelino was laid off from his job because of the pandemic, the couple was blessed with a healthy baby boy.





Ms Emerald shares that 2020 taught them to become a stronger couple for the sake of their newborn child.





"Our teamwork needed to be stronger. I wouldn't be able to do things without him [Nick] especially in parenting."





Mr Adelino adds, he aspires to become a better father to his son.





"Growing up without a father, I want to be a better father to my son."





This 2021, they are looking forward to the opening of their own tattoo shop in Sydney's West.





"We were supposed to open our tattoo shop before Christmas but because of the pandemic we had to delay it. Hopefully by January we will open it."





Mr Adelino adds that as a new parent, they are living one day at a time.





"We are just living each day as it comes right now being a parent. We're focusing on raising a healthy baby."





Nick and Emerald Adelino looks ahead this 2021 Source: Nick Adelino





Niño Deomano

"Looking forward to local travels"

While 2020 was a difficult year for everyone says government worker and KIKO choir member Mr Niño Deomano, it's also a year when many have discovered new things about themselves.





"I've heard of stories and people I've met that from there, they managed to branch out into something else. It gave them clarity as to what they want to do with their future."





He believes that being faithful and hopeful is beneficial to one's life journey this 2021.





"With the new normal, we would benefit greatly from actually looking at the brighter side of life. What have we learnt, what have we forgotten during those when we were too busy."





He adds that he is looking forward to many local travels this year not only to support local businesses but to improve his mental health.





"I think local travel is essential for mental health and supporting the economy and getting in touch with people."





Aside from these, Mr Deomano is also excited to sing physically in the church and improve their services to the Filipino community.





"With KIKO choir, we’re looking forward to sing in the church and go back to the mass however that might look. And to improve our services to the community we have to keep planning. It maybe online or physically."





Niño Deomano is looking forward to more local travels Source: Niño Deomano





Grenessil Histon

"Looking forward to a healthier world and a cure to the virus"

For nurse, wife and mother Grenessil Histon, 2020 was a year of reflection.







This 2021, she shares she hopes to be a better woman, mother and wife.







"This year, I would see to it that I'll be a better mum, wife and a good person to other people."







She is also looking forward to a healthier world and is hoping to travel internationally after many family trips were cancelled last year.







"A healthier world and to be able to travel again. I hope we can find a cure to this virus. The opportunity to be able to see the world is a blessing."







The Histon family Source: Grenessil Histon





