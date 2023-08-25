Find your motivation and learn through experience: the best way to learn the Filipino language

Key Points
- Learning should not be limited to intentional learning or inside the classroom.
- Exposure to the language is key, sorround your self with people who speak the language.
- Make a concious effort to speak in Filipino to the stundet if if the reply in English.
As a teacher, it is important to inculcate interest. What is the purpose of learning the language? If your purpose is to travel as a tourist, you do not need to focus too much on grammar. Learning basic conversation and proper pronunciation is most important.Aila Maniago Leanard - Filipino Language Teacher
