Although they are all studying music, finding time to rehearse for band gigs can be stressing too especially when there are assessments due on the same week that a show is on. But band members Krisha Umali (vocals), Jerome Blazé (keyboards), Ben Salmon (guitar), Jack Stannard (bass), at Oliver Quirk (drums) find solace when they play music in times of distress.





The young band shares how they started from being university friends to performing as a band.