Finding the courage to leave everything behind and start afresh

"Nag-move kami dito sa Australia, last December 2019 lang. very unexpected actually 'yung pag-move namin dito. That time na sinabi ng mum at dad ko na lilipat na kami dito, talagang shocking 'yun for me, because first of all I have a career, I have so many friends and then all of a sudden bigla kong iiwan lahat ng 'yun," recalls Sheland Faelnar.





Whatever passion one has, it will remain in that individual's heart no matter where his or her feet take him/her.





For singer Sheland Faelnar, she will do whatever it takes for her to keep singing.





Being resourceful and creative will lead to the fulfilment of one's dream.





Missed opportunities

It was a big change for the 18-year-old singer especially leaving a promising career after joining one of the countries biggest talent competitions in the Philippines.





There were line-up of shows and performances set for the year, and she has to give it all up to start a new life in a new country,





Sheland Faelnar started singing at a very young age and after joining Idol Philippines, her biggest singing competition ever, she's ready to her music career Source: Remond Suarez Photography/Sheland Faelnar's Facebook





Adjusting to a new way of life

Sheland Faelnar and her siblings had to adjust to the Australian way of life.





Before leaving the Philippines, the singer was in her final year of high school. But because of the differences in the education system, Ms. Faelnar has to redo and return to Year 11 in Australia to meet the required ATAR (Australian Tertiary Admission Rank) before entering college.





"When I was in the Philippines, what I really wanted to pursue as my profession is to become a lawyer. But when I arrive in Australia, the system, the politics and the laws are very different," she says.





Her plans changed and she discovered a new passion- she now teaches children as a voice coach.





Her family was very happy to settle in Australia to join her father who first moved to Australia to work as an architect.





Sheland Faelnar and whole her family moved to Australia in December 2019 after her dad, who is an architect in Australia, petition them. Source: Supplied by Sheland Faelnar





Newfound opportunities

Despite the changes, Sheland is sure of one thing - her singing will remain even though she's now living in a new country.





"Singing is a part of me na po. Lalo na po ngayon, na kahit wala na akong sa Philippines at 'yung career ko ay hindi na doon nangyayari, I think yung career ko po na naiwan ko sa Philippines, na-continue ko pa rin dito (Sydney). I'm using my social media para kahit malayo na ako makikita at mapapanood pa rin ako ng mga nasa Philippines," shares the 18-year old.





Source: Sheland Faelnar





Through the help of the Filipino community in Sydney and her churchmates whom she considers her new family, the young singer is now busy doing gigs in local Filipino restaurants and also working as a singer bringing surprises and singing songs to people as part of her work with the UTOS group, an outsource group for various home or office works.





