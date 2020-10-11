'Superheroes in disguise': An 11-year old boy's tribute to Australia's frontliners

In his first-ever song entitled "Superheroes in disguise", 11-year-old Matthew Dino took inspiration from what he sees from his parents everyday.





The Western Sydney boy has started singing at a very young age. To pay tribute to frontliners like his parents, he wrote his first-ever song recognising the service of all those who selflessly sacrifice to care for the elderly and the sick.

Matthew started singing at a very young age when he can hardly pronounce a lot of words. Source: Supplied by Sheila Dino

Matthew's parents has been working as nurses in Australia in the last 17 years. His father, Gemmel, currently works at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in one of the hospitals in Western Sydney, caring for coronavirus patients. While her mother, Sheila, is a nurse at Westmead Hospital.

Matthew (middle) with his two older brothers, Martine and Mark and their own 'superheroes in disguise', their mum and dad, Sheila and Gemmel. Source: Supplied

Several weeks ago, to the delight of his mother's boss, the youngest of three siblings was offered to make an official video for his song. The video was featured and can be viewed on the Western Sydney Health's social media. He also gained further attention for his song, even appearing in one of the television shows in Sydney a few weeks ago.