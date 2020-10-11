'Superheroes in disguise': An 11-year old boy's tribute to Australia's frontliners

Nurses

Paying tribute. Matthew Dino wrote his first-ever song for the great work of all nurses, including his own parents, Sheila & Gemmel, and health professionals. Source: Supplied by Sheila Dino

With both his parents working as nurses, Matthew Dino has personally witnessed how frontliners were challenged during this global pandemic. Drawing inspiration from their relentless work, the boy from Western Sydney pays tribute to today's frontliners with his first song composition.

Highlights
  • Many continue to pay tribute to the selfless service of all those working in the healthcare industry.
  • 11-year-old Matthew Dino dedicates his first song he has ever written, "Superheroes in disguise" to all COVID-19 frontliners.
  • According to the latest data, more than 800,000 people work in the Australian healthcare industry - over 370,000 of them are nurses and midwives and about 100,000 are doctors and medical professionals.
In his first-ever song entitled  "Superheroes in disguise", 11-year-old Matthew Dino took inspiration from what he sees from his parents everyday.

 

 

The Western Sydney boy has started singing at a very young age. To pay tribute to frontliners like his parents, he wrote his first-ever song recognising the service of all those who selflessly sacrifice to care for the elderly and the sick.
Matthew Dino
Matthew started singing at a very young age when he can hardly pronounce a lot of words. Source: Supplied by Sheila Dino
Matthew's parents has been working as nurses in Australia in the last 17 years. His father, Gemmel, currently works at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in one of the hospitals in Western Sydney, caring for coronavirus patients. While her mother, Sheila, is a nurse at Westmead Hospital.
Nurses
Matthew (middle) with his two older brothers, Martine and Mark and their own 'superheroes in disguise', their mum and dad, Sheila and Gemmel. Source: Supplied
Several weeks ago, to the delight of his mother's boss, the youngest of three siblings was offered to make an official video for his song.  The video was featured and can be viewed on the Western Sydney Health's social media. He also gained further attention for his song, even appearing in one of the television shows in Sydney a few weeks ago.

The young Dino is very happy with the attention he is getting now for the song he wrote under the guidance of his singing mentor Tina Bangel from One Voice School.

Matthew Dino is delighted to be receiving such attention for a song he wrote with some guidance from his singing mentor Tina Bangel from One Voice School.
One Voice
Matthew wrote his first song with the guidance of his singing mentor Tina Bangel of One Voice School of Singing. Source: Supplied by Sheila Dino


