Flexible work arrangements (a lesson from COVID-19)

Highlights Employees are asking for a hybrid remote-office model after the COVID-19 pandemic

Fostering a high trust culture within a remote workplace can improve employee morale and productivity

Flexible work arrangements can have a negative impact on employees who are not successful in managing the boundaries between professional and personal life

According to the latest research from the University of Sydney Business School, the majority of Australian employees would like to continue working from home post-COVID-19.

















Advertisement

ALSO READ/LISTEN TO





READ MORE Workplaces evolving into COVID-safe spaces













Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.