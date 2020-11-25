SBS Filipino

Flexible work arrangements (a lesson from COVID-19)

Flexible work arrangements

Dad with two kids attending a virtual meeting. Source: Getty Images/Aleksandar Nakic

Published 25 November 2020 at 11:42pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses to reassess, reconfigure and reinvent the way we work. With flexible work arrangements expected to become the norm, employers will be playing a more active role in managing employees’ engagement and wellbeing.

Highlights
  • Employees are asking for a hybrid remote-office model after the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Fostering a high trust culture within a remote workplace can improve employee morale and productivity
  • Flexible work arrangements can have a negative impact on employees who are not successful in managing the boundaries between professional and personal life
According to the latest research from the University of Sydney Business School, the majority of Australian employees would like to continue working from home post-COVID-19.

 

 

