Flynn steps down amid controversy over Russian discussions

The White House says General Flynn misled Vice-President Mike Pence and lost President Donald Trump's trust.
Published 17 February 2017 at 10:11am
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
In the United States, the opposition Democrats are calling for a full inquiry into the factors surrounding the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Image: General Michael Flynn on the campaign trail (AAP)
