Food truck businesses challenge traditional restaurants

So what is the appeal and why are so many restaurant owners opting for the tiny trucks instead of full-sized kitchens?
Sydney's original mobile eatery Source: SBS Small Business Secrets
Published 31 July 2016 at 11:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Ricardo Goncalves, Sarah Abo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Food trucks are challenging the traditional restaurant with fast, convenient and delicious food. Image: Sydney's original mobile eatery (SBS Small Business Secrets)
Published 31 July 2016 at 11:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Ricardo Goncalves, Sarah Abo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share