For the love of cakes: Reinventing traditional Pinoy desserts

“You have to offer something extraordinaire from the typical ones found in the market. How do you do that? You reinvent your product,” says chef Jennibey Tenorio who has been baking for 20 years now.





Chef Jennibey Tenorio while baking (Supplied) Source: Supplied





While Southeast Asian cuisine chef and Angelees Kitchen owner Omar Ramos capitalises on the great flavours of the Filipino delicacies, he stresses that “it is important to preserve the authentic taste that will give you an edge in your reinvention of your products.”





Chef Jennibey Tenorio and Chef Omar Ramos (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





Advocating for the further promotion of the unique Filipino delights, the two chefs share some of their must-try cakes and desserts as they prepare to hold a joint Filipino cake workshop this May.





Both the chef’s passion in cooking, food preparation and pastries started way back their childhood in the Philippines. Chef Omar's first cooking lessons were from his parents in particular her mother. Prior to migrating to Australia, he moved to New Zealand where he previously owned a café. A couple of must-taste from Chef Omar's are his:





1. Halo-Halo with homemade ice cream





Chef Omar's Halo-halo with a medley of tropical fruits, pandan gelatin and homemade ube ice cream (Angelees Kitchen) Source: Angelees Kitchen





2. Bibingka variety





Chef Omar's bibingka variety including bibingkang malagkit, pandan biko, sapin-sapin and cassava pudding (top row, L to R) (Angelees Kitchen) Source: Angelees Kitchen





In her high school, Chef Jennibey used to sell cakes she had baked from home. Then took a degree in culinary. After few years of experience in her homeland, she moved to Singapore where her passion was further enhanced and eventually moved to Australia with her family.





Now busy with her Wollongong homebased business - Tenorio Kitchen , Chef Jennibey fuses Filipino favourite desserts to produce irresistibly delectable cakes. Her top three must-try cake fusions are:





1. Ube crème caramel cake





Ube Crème Caramel Cake (Jennibey Tenorio) Source: Jennibey Tenorio





2. Brazo de Mercedes Cheesecake





Brazo de Mercedes Cheesecake (Jennibey Tenorio) Source: Tenorio’s Kitchen





3. Halo-halo cake





Halo-halo cake (Jennibey Tenorio) Source: Jennibey Tenorio





