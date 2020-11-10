SBS Filipino

Former airline chef's unique Filipino cakes and kakanin become community favourites

SBS Filipino

cakes, filipino pastries, filipino cakes, pastry chef, tita's cakes

Sydneysider Brenda Morilla of Tita's Cakes Source: Brenda Morilla

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2020 at 12:23am, updated 16 November 2020 at 1:25pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS

Banana turon, guava, lychee rose, Pinya coconut and Calamansi souffle. NSW pastry chef Brenda Morilla packs distinct Filipino flavours into every one of her homemade cakes, breads and kakanin.

Published 11 November 2020 at 12:23am, updated 16 November 2020 at 1:25pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Before heading to Australia in 1989, Brenda worked as a pastry chef for Philippine Airlines' in-flight centre catering.
  • She admits that she is old school and credits her children for helping promote her offerings.
  • Brenda feels that the market is calling for an elevated version of Filipino delicacies.
"If you're going to put up a food business, it's important that there's a uniqueness to what you have to offer. You have to have an identity that makes you different from everybody else."

With thirty years under her apron, Pastry Chef Brenda Morilla knows how to do unique. She knows what techniques to use, what ingredients to add, and what special twists to integrate in order to elevate even the most basic recipe. 

cakes, filipino pastries, filipino cakes, pastry chef, tita's cakes
"If you're going to put up a food business, it's important that there's a uniqueness to what you have to offer." Source: Brenda Morilla


Advertisement

30 years of experience

"Before we moved to Australia in 1989, I was working for years as a pastry chef in the Philippines. My job before leaving the country was with Philippine Airlines' in-flight centre catering."

Settling in Australia, Brenda found work in the canteen at the News Limited office in Surry Hills; then later on, at the Intercontinental Hotel.

cakes, filipino pastries, filipino cakes, pastry chef, tita's cakes
"Before we moved to Australia in 1989, I was working for years as a pastry chef in the Philippines." Source: Brenda Morilla


"I took a bit of a break from baking for a while after. My husband and I wanted to explore Australia and baking took too much of my time. I was still reading a lot though, still jotting down ideas and recipes in my notebook.

"I then decided to do a bit of catering and people would always comment about how delicious the food was and that I should start selling my baked goods. So I started making mamon [Filipino chiffon cake] and suman [glutinous rice cooked in coconut milk and typically wrapped with banana leaves] for my friends."

cakes, filipino pastries, filipino cakes, pastry chef, tita's cakes
Suman with Brenda's secret caramel sauce Source: Brenda Morilla



The home bakery

From her two specialties, Brenda's children encouraged her to create more products.

"Their encouragement inspired me to come up with more than 35 new creations and build a home business around those. That's how Tita's Cakes began. We started operations in April this year."

Amongst Brenda's many cakes, kakanin [rice-based Filipino delicacies] and bread offerings are Banana Turon [bananas wrapped in spring roll wrappers and fried] cake; Guava cake; Lychee rose cake; Lecheroon [macaroon with flan]; Macapuno Cassava [jelly-like coconut over cake made with grated cassava, coconut milk and condensed milk]; Cathedral Window [coloured jelly encased in a white jelly]; Sapin-Sapin [colourful layered rice cake]; and Bicho-Bicho [twisted donuts].

cakes, filipino pastries, filipino cakes, pastry chef, tita's cakes
Some of Brenda's creations Source: Brenda Morilla


"Luckily, I think I have a gift for looking at a recipe and being able to improve on its techniques and ingredients. It has become instinctual for me. And because the market is calling for more elevated, sophisticated Filipino flavours, I think that's why we sell out every day. We're getting more and more orders."

Despite the flurry of orders coming in, Brenda continues to be the sole baker of the business.

"Initially, I was on my feet five hours a day. Now, it's a lot more than that," she laughs, adding, "But I'm used to it. My training with Philippine Airlines especially taught me how to be quick on my feet without losing precision."

The familial gift of creativity

While she may be the one baking and on her feet the whole day, Brenda credits her family for helping her get the word out about her home business.

cakes, filipino pastries, filipino cakes, pastry chef, tita's cakes
"The help I get from my family has been such a plus." Source: Brenda Morilla


"I'm old school. I don't really know much about social media or promoting the business online. The help I get from my family has been such a plus.

"My husband helps me with anything I need - like installing the signage outside our house.

"My kids are creative too. My son does my ads and videos. My daughter is a designer and she helps me with the aesthetics of my products. She was actually the one who really got the word out about the business."

cakes, filipino pastries, filipino cakes, pastry chef, tita's cakes
From a home-based, collaborative effort, Brenda is hoping to put up pop-up stores after the pandemic. Source: Brenda Morilla


From a home-based, collaborative effort, Brenda is hoping to put up pop-up stores after the pandemic.

"We want to able to hire more people and expand in the future," Brenda shares, adding, "But of course, I'll still continue baking at home. Nothing beats the smell of freshly-baked goodies wafting throughout the house!"

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Love for her grandparents prompts teenager to create an ube jam and Filipino pie business

From fruit packer to doughnut café owner: Filipino-Thai couple makes it work in both business and love

How do you start a home-based business?



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt