Francis Sollano, non-stop in raising environmental awareness thru arts made from trash

The young artist from Cebu City is back in Canberra this November taking on a vital part for the DESIGN Canberra as a city curator adjudging local artists' artworks that transform open-spaces and conducted a sustainable design workshop for students in high school.





Francis Sollano (left) with ACT Legislative Assembly Member Shane Rattenbury MLA (Design Canberra Facebook page) Source: Design Canberra





On the side, Sollano was able to attend the first Family Fair Day at the Philippine Embassy in Canberra where he also showcased several products from their social enterprise Youth for a Livable Cebu.





Prior to his trip Downunder, among other countries in Asia, he was in New York for an exhibition of his wearable art made from upcycled garbage at the World Economic Forum attended by the world leaders.





Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder for Social Entrepreneurship, and Head of the Arts of the World Economic Forum as Francis Sollano describes his work (Supplied by F Sollano) Source: Supplied by F Sollano





Cheryl Martin, World Economic Forum Executive Committee Member, closely looks on the wearable dress made by Francis Sollano (left) exhibited in New York (Supplied by F Sollano) Source: Supplied by F Sollano





