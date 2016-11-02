'Trashion' artist Francis Sollano creating change through arts made from trash

Francis Sollano, a trashion and installations artist, know. For contemporary takes on upcying garbage into wearable art and converting urban spaces, has already received some global recognition, including being a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum.











Aside from being a humanitarian and ambassador for various initiatives, he is a self-made social entrepreneur; incorporates love for the natural environment in delicate handmade creations under own label. Works have been shown in major cities across the globe, including London, New York, Paris, Tokyo, Singapore and Bangkok, and featured in international design publications.











And with his passion for fashion, he aims to create positive change while trying to uplift the lives of those who are part of the social enterprise which he co-founded with the Youth for a Livable Cebu.











And he is in Canberra and Sydney to showcase his works and promote other projects which aims to help the community and the environment.











Here are two of Sollano's art pieces.





Dress made from straw by Francis Sollano (Supplied) Source: Supplied











Straw bag by Francis Solano (Supplied) Source: Supplied





Untitled

Related story





