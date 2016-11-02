SBS Filipino

'Trashion' artist Francis Sollano creating change through arts made from trash

Francis Sollano

Francis Sollano Source: Supplied

Published 2 November 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 7 November 2016 at 6:19pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Now making his name in the international world of arts, the Filipino artist from Cebu is being recognised for his artworks made from trash. Image: Francis Sollano (Supplied)

Francis Sollano, a trashion and installations artist, know. For contemporary takes on upcying garbage into wearable art and converting urban spaces, has already received some global recognition, including being a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum.

 

Aside from being a humanitarian and ambassador for various initiatives, he is a self-made social entrepreneur; incorporates love for the natural environment in delicate handmade creations under own label. Works have been shown in major cities across the globe, including London, New York, Paris, Tokyo, Singapore and Bangkok, and featured in international design publications.

 

And with his passion for fashion, he aims to create positive change while trying to uplift the lives of those who are part of the social enterprise which he co-founded with the Youth for a Livable Cebu. 

 

And he is in Canberra and Sydney to showcase his works and promote other projects which aims to help the community and the environment.

 

Here are two of Sollano's art pieces.

Francis Sollano art piece
Dress made from straw by Francis Sollano (Supplied) Source: Supplied


 

Francis Sollano art piece
Straw bag by Francis Solano (Supplied) Source: Supplied


