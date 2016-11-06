Fulfilling communities' dream thru trash-fashion

After sharing the beginning his advocacy to use trash to become fashionable arts, 'trashion' and installation artist Francis Sollano was applauded by the audience.











Third Secretary Nicole de Castro from the Philippine Embassy in Canberra shares why the embassy is in full support of Sollano.





3rd Secretary Nicole de Castro (right) being interviewed by SBS Filipino Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata





And First Assistant Secretary Allaster Cox from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, commended him for what he does for the environment and for being an inspiration to young people and helping his community.











Related story

READ MORE 'Trashion' artist Francis Sollano creating change through arts made from trash





