Fulfilling communities' dream thru trash-fashion

DFAT First Assistant Secretary Allaster Cox (left) commended Francis Sollano for his advocacies

DFAT First Assistant Secretary Allaster Cox (left) commended Francis Sollano for his advocacies Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata

Published 6 November 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 7 November 2016 at 6:14pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Each of us has a dream that we would want to achieve, but how do you fulfill a dream for many communities? Image: DFAT First Assistant Secretary Allaster Cox (left) commended Francis Sollano for his advocacies (SBS Filipino/A. Violata)

After sharing the beginning his advocacy to use trash to become fashionable arts, 'trashion' and installation artist Francis Sollano was applauded by the audience.

 

Third Secretary Nicole de Castro from the Philippine Embassy in Canberra shares why the embassy is in full support of Sollano.

 
3rd Secretary Nicole de Castro
3rd Secretary Nicole de Castro (right) being interviewed by SBS Filipino Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


And First Assistant Secretary Allaster Cox from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, commended him for what he does for the environment and for being an inspiration to young people and helping his community.

 


