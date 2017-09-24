SBS Filipino

From fisherman to marathon runner: Chinese athlete takes global mission to Australia

Published 25 September 2017 at 8:21am, updated 25 September 2017 at 8:23am
By Laurie Lawira
Source: SBS
Chen Penbin is a marathon runner with a big social media following.　 Image: Marathon runner Chen Penbin, centre, with his supporters (SBS) 　

His passion for running began to help his family make ends meet, but now his influence is encouraging others to take up the sport.

　

 





