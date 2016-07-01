SBS Filipino

Frustration for long-term residents over voting in election

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten

Published 2 July 2016 at 8:26am, updated 2 July 2016 at 9:52am
By Gareth Boreham
By 6 o'clock on Saturday evening around 15-and-a-half million Australians will have cast their ballots in the 2016 federal election. But there are potentially millions more long-term adult residents who will be watching from the sidelines. Image: Some can only watch the federal election (AAP)

As this report shows, it has prompted calls for an electoral-law rethink to extend the right-to-vote beyond just citizens.

 

 

