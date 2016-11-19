SBS Filipino

Get a clue from Lara

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_588951.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2016 at 2:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:32am
By Ronald Manila, Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sixteen-year-old Lara Andallo is fast growing -- with her art performances, i.e. The dancer, hip hop artist, RnB singer, multi-instrumentalist has spread her wings, and now writes her own music. Image: Lara Andallo sings her own song at the studio (SBS Filipino)

Published 19 November 2016 at 2:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:32am
By Ronald Manila, Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
She visited our SBS studio and performs her own composition, "Get a Clue"

 

 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels