Get a clue from Lara

She visited our SBS studio and performs her own composition, "Get a Clue"
Published 19 November 2016 at 2:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:32am
By Ronald Manila, Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Sixteen-year-old Lara Andallo is fast growing -- with her art performances, i.e. The dancer, hip hop artist, RnB singer, multi-instrumentalist has spread her wings, and now writes her own music. Image: Lara Andallo sings her own song at the studio (SBS Filipino)
