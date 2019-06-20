SBS Filipino

Getting married again

Whether you feel ready or not to try the knot again, there are complexities that come with age. Source: Getty Images

Published 20 June 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 20 June 2019 at 2:22pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
It’s a common portrait of modern family life with the last census showing that about a fifth of Australians had been married before. Whether you feel ready or not to try the knot again, there are complexities that come with age.

