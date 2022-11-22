'Gifts don't have to be expensive all the time': How Aussies are preparing for Christmas

Highlights Majority of Australians (51%) are looking forward to Christmas this year.

Aussies are becoming savvier saying they will shop the end of year sales to bag some bargain gifts, with November’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales being the most popular.

To avoid the physical Christmas rush, 85% of Australians, including Gee Magno, will buy end-of-year gifts online this year.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW How Aussies are navigating the festive season in Filipino.mp3 08:29 Play With Christmas and the festive season fast approaching, Australians are thinking about how to navigate their Christmas shopping without blowing the budget this year, amid the rising cost of living.





"I have sale notification sent to my email so I know when the next sale is. There's the end-of-financial year, Black Friday among others," says Gee Magno.





The mum-of-two and community leader is among majority of Australians finding ways to be savvier with the Christmas spending this festive season.



"I don't give gifts just for the sake of giving gifts. I always think is it worth it, will the receiver like it. You don't want to waste the gift, your money and effort in buying presents," stresses the Sydneysider.





According to the recent Paypal Christmas Spending Report, more than half of Australians (56%) feeling the pinch of cost-of-living pressures and one-in-five Aussies (21%) saying they find the festive season stressful.





But, majority of Australians (51%) are looking forward to Christmas this year – the first one in recent years not hampered by any COVID-related restrictions.





"Among the few tactical Christmas shopping strategies Aussies looking to employ this year," says Danielle Grant, a consumer shopping Expert from Paypal Australia.





For Gee Magno, since the pandemic hit, she's been doing all her shopping online. It's easier for her to compare prices from different websites.





Shopping expert Danielle Grant points to the advantages of online shopping.





"It's a great way to fill your carts with more gifts or more groceries at a lower cost."





"No matter where you look at the moment, something is on sale and there are so many that are gonna be leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday."



