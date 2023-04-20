Going electric: Australia looks to limit vehicle emissions

Europe To Ban The Sale Of New Gasoline And Diesel Vehicles From 2035

A man charging his electric car is seen in L'Aquila, Italy, on February 16, 2023. European Union (EU) confirmed the stop to new gasoline and gasol car sale as from 2035. This ban is aimed at increase the sale of electric vehicles. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Australia is introducing a controversial national fuel efficiency standard, requiring car makers to limit emissions for all new vehicles sold, or face a penalty.

Key Points
  • The federal government is launching Australia's first electric vehicle strategy to help Australians switch to cleaner, cheaper transport.
  • Last year, a mere 3.8%of cars sold in Australia were electric - a figure well behind developed economies like Britain and Europe, where electric car sales made up 15 and 17%.
  • Australia's third largest source of carbon emissions is transport - making it one of the world's biggest emitters on a per capita basis.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
EV STRATEGY RNF image

National Fuel Efficiency Standard, inilunsad ng gobyerno para mabasawan ang emisyon ng mga sasakyan

SBS Filipino

20/04/202307:23
