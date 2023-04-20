Going electric: Australia looks to limit vehicle emissions

Key Points
- The federal government is launching Australia's first electric vehicle strategy to help Australians switch to cleaner, cheaper transport.
- Last year, a mere 3.8%of cars sold in Australia were electric - a figure well behind developed economies like Britain and Europe, where electric car sales made up 15 and 17%.
- Australia's third largest source of carbon emissions is transport - making it one of the world's biggest emitters on a per capita basis.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
National Fuel Efficiency Standard, inilunsad ng gobyerno para mabasawan ang emisyon ng mga sasakyan
SBS Filipino
20/04/202307:23