Good relationship with neighbors, key to a secured home

Looking after your neighbors

Looking after your neighbors Source: www.nhwa.com.au

Published 27 December 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 27 December 2016 at 1:46pm
By Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages

This holiday season, many Australians are spending their holidays in different tourist places in Australia or in other countries. But how can the security of you house be guaranteed when you are away on a holiday? Image: Looking after your neighbor (www.nhwa.com.au)

Ingrid Stonhill, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch Australasia shares ways to keep your house safe and secured, and how building a good relationship with your neighbors is the most effective way.

