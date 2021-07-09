Government enlists business brains trust to boost vaccination

Highlights Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and health officials met with corporate leaders virtually to discuss plans to boost vaccination numbers

Wesfarmers, the owner of Bunnings and Officeworks, offered their sites as possible destinations for mass vaccination hubs, as did other businesses.

Possible vaccine incentives were also raised, with airlines suggesting offering frequent flyer points to people who get vaccinated.

Australia's corporate leaders have offered to lend their support to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to encourage more people to get the jab.





"We were joined by more than 30 of Australia's leading CEOs and representatives of Australia's leading industry representative groups. CEOs from Coles, from the Commonwealth Bank, from Telstra, Wesfarmers, Virgin, Qantas, and many other companies were present for this virtual discussion." says Treasurer Josh Frydenberg





With just over 9 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, schemes to incentivise people to get inoculated were a high priority.





In the United States, businesses and states have already been offering bonuses such as free beer, lotteries and even marijuana in an effort to increase vaccine uptake.





Mr Frydenberg says this is a time for Australians to come together





"This work builds on the work that we've done to date as a group. I am very grateful to all the CEOs and industry leaders who are with us representing all sectors across the economy. This is very much a Team Australia moment. This is another important time for us to come together in the national interest."





COVID-19 vaccine taskforce Lieutenant John Frewen says it's about relieving pressure on the healthcare system.





"Now workplace vaccination won't be for every workplace and it won't be immediately. There will be a time in the year where we have the adequate supplies to support workforce vaccination but in the meantime industry have offered up workforce perhaps to support administration around setting up other pathways for vaccination."





Labor however says the business meeting is just another picture opportunity, with Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese calling it an exercise in public relations.





Jim Chalmers, Labor's treasury spokesman, is questioning why businesses weren't brought in earlier.





With demand for vaccines outstripping supply, businesses won't come into the equation until more stocks are available, and that won't be until October when the bulk of MRNA vaccines are expected to arrive.




