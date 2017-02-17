Government grapples with crossbenchers over omnibus welfare bill

It faced a major set-back when the Nick Xenophon Team decided not to support the legislation, but the Coalition maintains it's not giving up just yet.
Published 17 February 2017 at 11:16am
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Turnbull government faces a $4 billion budget hole as it tries to convince the senate crossbench to pass its giant bill on changes to childcare, paid parental leave and welfare payments. Image: Senator Nick Xenophon (AAP)
