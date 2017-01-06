SBS Filipino

Government under pressure to fix Centrelink scheme

SBS Filipino

Labor MP Anthony Albanese (C) speaks at a press conference with two constituents, Tony Barber (L) and Curtis Dickson (R)

Labor MP Anthony Albanese (C) speaks at a press conference with two constituents, Tony Barber (L) and Curtis Dickson (R) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2017 at 7:11pm
By Sacha Payne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Commonwealth Ombudsman is being asked to investigate Centrelink's automated debt recovery system, amid reports of wrongly-issued notices.

Published 6 January 2017 at 7:11pm
By Sacha Payne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Independent MP Andrew Wilkie is adding his voice to criticism of the method that he says has frightened some people into repaying debts they might not even owe.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January