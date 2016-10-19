SBS Filipino

Government urged to abandon welfare changes amid rising poverty rates

Published 19 October 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 19 October 2016 at 5:31pm
Available in other languages

The federal government has defended proposed welfare changes in the face of rising poverty rates in Australia. A report released by the national charity body, the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS), has prompted calls for the Coalition to abandon planned cuts to Commonwealth assistance for those who need it the most. Image: ACOSS CEO, Dr Cassandra Goldie, has called on the federal government abandon planed social security cuts amid rising poverty rates in Australia. (AAP)

