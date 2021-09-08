SBS Filipino

Grace Tame calls for consistency on sexual violence laws at women’s safety summit

Australian of the Year Grace Tame says that while it's important to listen to survivors, the onus shouldn't be on them to improve the system. Source: AAP

Published 8 September 2021 at 2:32pm, updated 8 September 2021 at 3:15pm
By Sofia Petrovic
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Calls for a unified approach to education and lawmaking across the country.

Highlights
  • Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data released in 2020, reported that most victims of family domestic violence and assault were women
  • Advocates have long called for national reforms to consent laws
  • It's important for society create a safe space for those affected, to speak out and share their experiences.
Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw says progress on women's safety won't come until men change their behaviours toward women

 

