Grace Tame calls for consistency on sexual violence laws at women’s safety summit

Highlights
- Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data released in 2020, reported that most victims of family domestic violence and assault were women
- Advocates have long called for national reforms to consent laws
- It's important for society create a safe space for those affected, to speak out and share their experiences.
Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw says progress on women's safety won't come until men change their behaviours toward women
Advertisement
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories