Greens, health groups push harder for sugar tax

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Greens, health groups push harder for sugar taxPlay03:44SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.71MB)Published 27 June 2016 at 10:21amBy Omar DabbaghSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The Greens party have called for a 20 per cent sugar tax on soft drinks, in a bid to reduce obesity. Image: Soft drinks on sale (AAP)Published 27 June 2016 at 10:21amBy Omar DabbaghSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe proposal, which has already been introduced in European countries such as France and the United Kingdom, has been welcomed by health experts. But it hasn't got the backing of the major parties. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January