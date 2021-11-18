SBS Filipino

Happily back on stage with a chocolate high

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is a favourite among children and their parents. It is on its final week on stage in Perth Source: Lynne Burford Publicity

Published 18 November 2021 at 4:45pm, updated 18 November 2021 at 4:56pm
By Maridel Martinez
After nearly a year of uncertainty, Filipina Australian actress Celina Yuen returns on stage with a chocolate high with Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

Highlights
  • Celina Yuen is the understudy for the role of Violet
  • "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is a favourite among Roald Dahl's stories
  • Apart from theatre, Celina Yuen is also active in filmmaking. She has collaborated with Filipino Australian Filmmaker Matthew Victor Pastor
"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is on its final week in Perth

   

"I read the book, I watched the movies. I am definitely a fan. We all want that golden ticket" Celina Yuen on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Source: Euan Doidge


"As an understudy I have to be prepared at all times to play Violet. I love playing Violet, it is such a great experience. She is not just a spoiled little girl, she has a lot of that diva energy  and of course her famous gum!" Celina Yuen on being Violet's understudy and as part of the ensemble 

