Happily back on stage with a chocolate high

Highlights
- Celina Yuen is the understudy for the role of Violet
- "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is a favourite among Roald Dahl's stories
- Apart from theatre, Celina Yuen is also active in filmmaking. She has collaborated with Filipino Australian Filmmaker Matthew Victor Pastor
"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is on its final week in Perth
"I read the book, I watched the movies. I am definitely a fan. We all want that golden ticket" Celina Yuen on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Source: Euan Doidge
"As an understudy I have to be prepared at all times to play Violet. I love playing Violet, it is such a great experience. She is not just a spoiled little girl, she has a lot of that diva energy and of course her famous gum!" Celina Yuen on being Violet's understudy and as part of the ensemble
