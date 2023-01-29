'Happy Triathlon 2023': Racing with pride, encouraging others to stay active

Filoz Happy Triathlon 2023

Filoz Happy Triathlon event, a race of swim-bike-run, in Sydney on 26 January 2023. Credit: FilOz Triathlon Club/Chie_Siklista

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

"The best thing about the annual FilOz Happy Triathlon event is that we influence other people to stay active. We want to keep doing that and make a difference in people's lives."

Highlights
  • Over 120 people participated in the FilOz Happy Triathlon event in Sydney this 2023.
  • The FilOz Triathlon Club wants to influence the entire Sydney community to stay active through triathlon.
  • Along with promoting the triathlon's physical and mental health benefits, FilOz Triathlon Club aims to raise the Filipino pride in Australia.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Happy Triathlon Event 2023 image

Happy Triathlon Event 2023

05:39
'Happy Triathlon' is not just about how fast you can swim-bike-run but how you have fun and finish the race.
'Happy Triathlon' is not just about how fast you can swim-bike-run but how you have fun and finish the race. Credit: FilOz Triathlon Club/Chie_Siklista
FilOz Triathlon Club's Joey Guerrero shares that their group aims to encourage more Australians, in particular Filipinos to participate in triathlon events.

"It [triathlon] is not only beneficially physically but mentally too."

Guerrero adds that with the swim-bike-run event, the triathlon builds an individual's physical strength and endurance as well as the person's mental stability.
Happy Triathlon 2023
Participants at this year's FilOz Happy Triathlon 2023. Credit: Choi On The Rock Show
"As we continue to host this event in western Sydney, we want all the participants to reap the benefits of joining a triathlon."


"We also hope to raise our pride as Filipinos in Australia in hosting such an event and hopefully next year more participants from overseas will come to Sydney for this happy race event."
FilOz Triathlon Club's Happy Triathlon Event 2023
FilOz Triathlon Club's Happy Triathlon Event 2023 Credit: Choi On the Rock Show
RELATED CONTENT

'Happy triathlon' in Western Sydney showcases Filipino bayanihan in Australia

Pinoy learns to swim for his first triathlon

Share

Latest podcast episodes

aWater safety experts warn Australians not to swim at unfamiliar or unpatrolled beaches, after another drowning death.

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 29 January

online dating

National push for ways to protect dating app users from abuse

The missing capsule is smaller than a 10 cent coin this diagram shows.

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 28 January

apo4.jpg

How these Filipinos in Australia lend their time to serve those in need