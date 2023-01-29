'Happy Triathlon 2023': Racing with pride, encouraging others to stay active

Highlights Over 120 people participated in the FilOz Happy Triathlon event in Sydney this 2023.

The FilOz Triathlon Club wants to influence the entire Sydney community to stay active through triathlon.

Along with promoting the triathlon's physical and mental health benefits, FilOz Triathlon Club aims to raise the Filipino pride in Australia.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST Happy Triathlon Event 2023 05:39 Play 'Happy Triathlon' is not just about how fast you can swim-bike-run but how you have fun and finish the race. Credit: FilOz Triathlon Club/Chie_Siklista FilOz Triathlon Club's Joey Guerrero shares that their group aims to encourage more Australians, in particular Filipinos to participate in triathlon events.





"It [triathlon] is not only beneficially physically but mentally too."





Guerrero adds that with the swim-bike-run event, the triathlon builds an individual's physical strength and endurance as well as the person's mental stability.



Participants at this year's FilOz Happy Triathlon 2023. Credit: Choi On The Rock Show "As we continue to host this event in western Sydney, we want all the participants to reap the benefits of joining a triathlon."







"We also hope to raise our pride as Filipinos in Australia in hosting such an event and hopefully next year more participants from overseas will come to Sydney for this happy race event."

