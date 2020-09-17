Hay fever and COVID-19 symptoms: How to tell them apart

Do hay fever hacks

Do hay fever hacks work? Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

It's Spring! Many will also experience hay fever. But just because you're sneezing and sniffling doesn't necessarily mean you have contracted COVID-19. A health expert explains.

Highlights
  • Hay fever is a common term for allergic rhinitis
  • High pollen count can trigger hay fever
  • A website can give you an indication of the pollen load in your area
Is it COVID-19 or seasonal allergy?

Hay fever or seasonal allergies can have similarities to COVID-19 symptoms and it can be difficult to tell them apart.

There are overlaps between hay fever and coronavirus symptoms such as runny nosecongestion and sore throat, but Dr Sonny Rueda says there are some key differences between the two. 

“There are symptoms of hay fever that are very uncommon with viral infections such as waking up in the morning with itchy eyes,” shares Dr Sonny Rueda, a General Practitioner in a Melbourne clinic.

“[Hay fever sufferers] also won’t experience muscle aches, fever, loss of smell or taste, and diarrhea.

To help confirm a diagnosis, Dr Rueda says it’s important to be constantly vigilant about the symptoms.

“Especially when cases of community transmission are high, proper testing is important to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

He recommends anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to self-isolate and get tested. And if unsure, the best thing to do is to consult with your GP for medical advice.

“You may call the COVID hotline, nurse on call or even your GP through telehealth. In doing this you can take the next steps in  preventing  the possible spread of the virus,” says Dr Rueda.

ALSO READ OR LISTEN TO
READ MORE

Booking your GP appointments through telehealth

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
.

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Like and follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Four additional sites under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Karagdagang apat na lugar sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Thousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard?

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

New funding for action on domestic violence