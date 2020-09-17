Hay fever and COVID-19 symptoms: How to tell them apart

Highlights Hay fever is a common term for allergic rhinitis

High pollen count can trigger hay fever

A website can give you an indication of the pollen load in your area

Is it COVID-19 or seasonal allergy?





Hay fever or seasonal allergies can have similarities to COVID-19 symptoms and it can be difficult to tell them apart.





There are overlaps between hay fever and coronavirus symptoms such as runny nose , congestion and sore throat, but Dr Sonny Rueda says there are some key differences between the two.





“There are symptoms of hay fever that are very uncommon with viral infections such as waking up in the morning with itchy eyes,” shares Dr Sonny Rueda, a General Practitioner in a Melbourne clinic.





“[Hay fever sufferers] also won’t experience muscle aches, fever, loss of smell or taste, and diarrhea. ”





To help confirm a diagnosis, Dr Rueda says it’s important to be constantly vigilant about the symptoms.





“Especially when cases of community transmission are high, proper testing is important to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”





He recommends anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to self-isolate and get tested. And if unsure, the best thing to do is to consult with your GP for medical advice.





“You may call the COVID hotline, nurse on call or even your GP through telehealth. In doing this you can take the next steps in preventing the possible spread of the virus,” says Dr Rueda.





